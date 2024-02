Biden and Scholz once again confirmed their full support for Ukraine in the fight against russia

During a meeting at the White House, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed further support for Ukraine with U.S. President Joe Biden.

This was reported by the Chancellor of Germany on Twitter.

"Joe Biden and I agree that the U.S. Congress should direct financial assistance to Ukraine. And we are sure that this will happen," wrote Olaf Scholz.

At the same time, the press service of the White House noted that the U.S. president highly appreciated Germany's exemplary contribution to the defense of Ukraine. In turn, Olaf Scholz said that Germany and the United States "must play a key role" in maintaining global peace. According to him, this is especially relevant in view of russia's aggression against Ukraine.

"The parties confirmed their strong support for Ukraine in its fight against russia's aggressive war," the message reads.