United States introduces sanctions for trading in russian oil at a higher than the ceiling price, will ban the

The U.S. Department of Treasury has imposed sanctions against three companies from the United Arab Emirates and one tanker registered in Liberia for violating the price limit on russian oil introduced by Western countries.

The Ministry of Finance also announced that it had taken measures to ban the import of certain categories of diamonds mined in russia.

In a statement, the U.S. agency said the sanctions were imposed against UAE-based companies Zeenit Supply and Trading DMCC, Talassa Shipping DMCC, and Oil Tankers SCF Mgmt FZCO, as well as the Liberian-flagged oil tanker NS Leader.

Washington's sanctions against the russian diamond mining industry will be in line with the commitments adopted by the G7 group in December: the import of non-industrial diamonds of russian origin weighing one carat or more, diamond jewelry, and unsorted diamonds will be prohibited from March 1. From September 1, the ban will extend to the import of non-industrial diamonds, mined or produced in russia, weighing 0.5 carats or more.