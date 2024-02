On February 9, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) eliminated 980 russian invaders. Dozens of units of the enemy's military equipment and weapons were also eliminated.

Updated data on russia's losses in the war were published by the General Staff of the AFU.

The defenders turned into scrap metal, nine enemy tanks (a total of 6,394 of them have already been destroyed), 21 armored combat vehicles (11,942), and 24 artillery systems (9,459).

In addition, the enemy lost 26 UAVs of operational-tactical level (7,235 eliminated in total), as well as 28 units of automobile equipment (12,579) and three units of special equipment (1,512).

The number of destroyed russian MLRSes (981), air defense equipment (666), aircraft (332), helicopters (325), cruise missiles (1,881), ships/boats (24), and submarines (one) remains unchanged as of the morning of February 10.