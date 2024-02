Air Force of AFU down 23 out of 31 Shaheds launched by enemy last night

Overnight into February 10, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 31 attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type. It was possible to shoot down 23 drones.

This is stated in the text of an operational message from the Air Force Command of the AFU posted on the department's official page on Telegram.

As stated in the military summary, the occupiers launched drones from Balaklava and Cape Chauda in Crimea, as well as from the Kursk Oblast of russia.

"As a result of combat work, 23 Shaheds were downed within the Odesa and the Kharkiv Regions. The main directions of the strikes were Odesa and Kharkiv Regions," the statement of the Air Force of the AFU emphasized.

Units of anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine, and electronic warfare equipment were involved in repelling the air attack.