111 combat clashes take place at the front – General Staff

During the past 24 hours, a total of 111 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 73 airstrikes and launched 76 rockets using MLRSes at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on Facebook.

As a result of russian terrorist attacks, casualties were reported. High-rise and private buildings, as well as other civilian infrastructure, were destroyed or damaged.

At night, the russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using 26 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed-136/131 type. A total of 18 attack UAVs were downed by air defense forces and means. Information regarding the consequences of the morning strike is being clarified.

Airstrikes were carried out in Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and the Kherson Regions.

More than 130 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolayiv Regions came under artillery fire.

At the same time, our soldiers actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck five areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated.

Units of the missile forces struck three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two control points, and two enemy ammunition warehouses.