Defense of Kyiv, the battle for Bakhmut, and the successful offensive in Kharkiv Region. Who is Syrskyi?

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed General Oleksandr Syrskyi as the new commander-in-chief of the AFU. During the Great War, Oleksandr Syrskyi led the defense of Kyiv, the defense of Bakhmut, and the successful offensive in the Kharkiv Region.

This is stated in Wikipedia, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In 2016, Syrskyi headed the Joint Operational Headquarters of the AFU, which coordinates the operational actions of various Ukrainian security forces in Donbas.

In 2017, he was appointed commander of the ATO.

Since August 5, 2019, he has been the commander of the Ground Forces of the AFU.

A year later, in 2020, he received the rank of colonel general.

In the first weeks of the great invasion of the russian federation, Syrskyi commanded the defense of Kyiv.

Under his leadership, two defense rings of the capital were created: one on the outer outskirts and one within the city limits.

According to the general's decision, bridge crossings in the Kyiv Region were destroyed. A dam on the Irpin River in Kozarovychy was blown up, which also led to the flooding of the positions of the russian army and prevented the enemy from advancing on the capital.

After the battle for Kyiv, Syrskyi was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.

He was one of the commanders of the AFU counteroffensive in the Kharkiv Region, as a result of which almost the entire territory of the region was quickly liberated from the enemy, in particular such cities as Balakliya, Kupiyansk, and Izium.

From autumn 2022 - spring 2023, he managed the defense of Soledar and Bakhmut.

The general is regularly at the front, in particular in the same direction as Bakhmut.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy appointed Syrskyi as the Commander-in-Chief of the AFU instead of Valerii Zaluzhnyi. The president told what changes in the AFU he expects from the new Head of the Syrskyi Committee.