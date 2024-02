Putin tells Carlson that russia failed to achieve its goals in the war against Ukraine

The president of russia, Vladimir Putin, said that the russian federation "did not achieve its goals" in the war against Ukraine.

He said this in an interview for Tucker Carlson, also known as "American Solovyov [a russian propagandist]."

Speaking about the war against Ukraine, Putin said that russia has not yet "achieved the goals of the SVO [so-called special military operation against Ukraine]," in particular, one of them is denazification, which involves "banning all neo-Nazi movements."

The russian dictator also stated that "Ukraine started the war, and russia's goal is to end it."

Regarding the issue of russia's occupation of Crimea, Carlson said that russian dictator Vladimir Putin would not return Crimea to Ukraine in order to achieve peace.

"Crimea was in the hands of russia at the beginning of this war. Therefore, if you really believe that Putin will have to give up Crimea as a condition for achieving peace, then you are crazy."

Putin also stated that in 2014, russia was "forced to take Crimea under its protection, as the peninsula was under threat."

