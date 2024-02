Russians attack Ukraine with Shaheds overnight into February 9; Air Defense downs over half of UAVs

Overnight into Friday, February 9, the russian army attacked the territory of Ukraine with the help of Shahed kamikaze drones. Air Defense forces destroyed 10 of them.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on Telegram.

“Overnight into February 9, 2024, the enemy launched with 16 Shahed-136/131 type attack UAVs from Cape Chauda in Crimea and the Kursk Oblast, russia,” the AFU Air Force said in a statement.

It is reported that units of mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the AFU were involved in repelling the air attack.

As a result of combat work, a total of ten Shaheds were downed within Mykolayiv, Kherson, and the Kharkiv Regions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the russians attacked the Kharkiv Region with drones on the night of February 9. As a result, the hotel and restaurant burned down, and there is an injured person.

On February 8, the russian occupiers hit Avdiyivka with rockets. As a result, a woman was killed.

Also, the russian occupying forces launched a rocket attack on Selydove in the Donetsk Region. The enemy fired eight missiles at the city, including ballistic missiles from North Korea.