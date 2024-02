Trading volume on Ukrainian Exchange up 29.8% to UAH 4.781 billion in January

In January, the volume of trading on the Ukrainian Exchange increased by 29.8% year over year to UAH 4.781 billion.

This follows from a statement by the Exchange, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is noted that the total volume of trading on the Ukrainian Exchange in January amounted to UAH 4,781,316,767.60, and the total number of transactions was 19,351.

In the structure of trades for January 2024, government domestic loan accounted for 94.52% of the total turnover or UAH 4,519,509,803.03; shares - 0.02% or UAH 769,031.20; investment certificates - 0.08% or UAH 3,728,718.82; foreign securities - 4.21% or UAH 201,513,181.92; corporate bonds - 1.17% or UAH 55,796,032.63.

The index of Ukrainian shares (UX Index) in January decreased by 7.4% from 1,685.73 to 1,560.31 points.

The leaders of circulation on the market of equity securities in January were: Mutual Investment Fund Inzhur Ocean (UAH 1.853 million); Mutual Investment Fund of estate Inzhur Supermarket (UAH 1.025 million); Closed Non-Diversified Corporate Investment Fund First Ukrainian Agrarian Fund, JSC (UAH 0.621 million).

The leaders of circulation in the debt securities market in January were:

- 228811 government bonds, repayment of 30.09.2026 (UAH 1,136.8 million);

- 229116 government bonds, repayment of 24.02.2027 (UAH 527.5 million);

- 228449 government bonds, repayment of 18.06.2025 (UAH 350 million).

The leading operators of the stock market and fund certificates in January were: Univer Capital, Dragon Capital and Navigator-Invest.

The leading operators of the bond market in January were Sky Bank, OTP Bank and PrivatBank.

In turn, the leading operators of the foreign securities market in January were: Univer Capital, FC Daliz-Finance and Dragon Capital.

The Ukrainian Exchange is the center of liquidity of shares and derivatives in Ukraine.

Launched in March 2009, the Exchange, from the first months, became the leader of the Ukrainian stock market, being the first to launch the application market, Internet trading, repo market, and futures market.

The index of Ukrainian shares is calculated from the start of trading on the Ukrainian Stock Exchange on March 26, 2009. The initial value was taken equal to 500 points.

Today, the Index basket includes the seven most liquid stocks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December, the volume of trading on the Ukrainian Exchange increased by 87.5% compared to November to UAH 3.684 billion.