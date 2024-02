National Police disbands special purpose regiment in Dnipro, all special forces will be transferred to Liut as

The National Police has disbanded the special purpose regiment in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, all special forces will be transferred to the Liut [Rage] assault brigade.

This is stated in the message of the National Police on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In response to a single and unacceptable fact that took place in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, the leadership of the National Police made a decision to disband the special purpose regiment of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, and all special forces will be transferred to the assault brigade of the National Police Liut in accordance with Article 65 of the Law of Ukraine "On the National Police of Ukraine," the message reads.

The deputy head of the National Police Oleksandr Fatsevych said that this regiment will not exist, policemen who refuse to transfer to the Liut assault brigade will be dismissed with serving of summonses.

"Such a regiment will not exist... Those persons, police officers, who will refuse, will accordingly be dismissed with the serving of summonses," he said.

He also noted that today there is a task to increase the staffing of the Liut assault brigade, assault battalions will be added to it, which will be formed primarily from special police officers.

Fatsevych also added regarding the scandalous video, where one of the heads of the Main Directorate of the National Police was present, that he personally wrote a report on the transfer to the Liut brigade to one of the management positions.

The message states that Fatsevych is currently seconded and is also the deputy commander of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG) in matters of police deployment.

In 2023, amendments to the law "On the National Police of Ukraine" were adopted, according to which special police officers can participate in the defense of Ukraine by directly conducting of hostilities.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the National Police announced that it will find out all the circumstances and make appropriate decisions regarding the conflict in the special purpose regiment in Dnipro, the video of which was made public on social networks.

On February 4, a video of the conflict of special forces, who, as signed, allegedly refused to go to the front except as part of their unit, and not in the Liut assault brigade, was distributed on social networks. One of the police officers said that they were trained to provide first aid and evacuate people, not military affairs.

In January 2023, the National Police created a unified assault brigade Liut.