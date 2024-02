Duda on Trump's statement to quickly end the war in Ukraine: If he says something, he takes it seriously

The President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, said that Donald Trump, the candidate for President of the United States from the Republican Party, is serious about what he is talking about and keeps his word. This is how he answered questions about Trump's statement to quickly end the war in Ukraine.

He said this at a press conference, Polskie Radio reports.

So, the Polish president was asked about Donald Trump's statement that he would end the war in Ukraine in the short term if he became the U.S. president again.

"From my personal experience as the president of Poland, who worked with President Donald Trump: what he promised me was fulfilled (...). I can say: yes, President Trump keeps his word; if he says something, he means it seriously," said Duda.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered former U.S. President Donald Trump to share the details of his "peace plan" for Ukraine.

He made this statement in response to Donald Trump's Fox News interview, where he promised to "ensure peace in Ukraine within 24 hours" after returning to the White House if he wins the election.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said regarding Trump's stated statement that he would be happy if his plan would lead to the end of the war even in 24 hours.