According to the Central Command of the United States, on Wednesday, February 7, an airstrike was carried out on the capital of Iraq, Baghdad. The target was a high-ranking leader of an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq, the Kata'ib Hezbollah militia, which has been blamed for attacks on American forces in the Middle East, ABC News reported.

A United States official said the airstrike was part of retaliation authorized by President Joe Biden last week after the deadly terrorist attack on the Tower 22 base in Jordan that killed three American soldiers.

"At 9:30 p.m. on February 7, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) forces launched a unilateral strike in Iraq in response to attacks on American service members, killing the commander of the Iranian-backed Kata'ib Hezbollah militia responsible for directly planning and participating in attacks on United States forces in the region," the report says.

The department also reported that there were no signs of collateral damage or casualties among the civilian population.

Kata'ib Hezbollah is an Iranian-backed Shiite militia in Iraq that the United States says is responsible for most of the 168 attacks on American bases in Iraq, Syria, and Jordan.

The organization later confirmed that Abu Baqir al-Saadi, a senior leader of Kata'ib Hezbollah, was killed in Baghdad along with two other people who accompanied him.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran officially denied its involvement in the attack on the United States base in Jordan.