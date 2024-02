The forces and means of air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) downed 11 kamikaze drones of the Shahed type, which the russian invaders launched this night to attack Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the command of the Air Force of the AFU posted on Telegram.

The military said that in total, on the night of February 8, the interventionists launched 17 barrage munitions for the task of air attack.

The enemy launched Shahed-136/131 attack drones from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.

"Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the AFU were involved in the repulse of the air attack," the message says.

The Air Force noted that as a result of combat work, 11 enemy drones were destroyed within four regions, namely:

Mykolayiv Region,

Odesa Region,

Vinnytsia Region,

Dnipropetrovsk Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the russian occupiers attacked the Odesa Region and Odesa with Shaheds at night.

Meanwhile, in Mykolayiv, Shaheds damaged a sports infrastructure object, and a fire broke out at an industrial enterprise.