During the war, the wife and children of the Head of the Anti-Corruption Center / anti-corruption fighter, Vitalii Shabunin, first left for the Czech Republic, received social assistance there, and then left for the United States and received social assistance there as refugees.

This is stated in Shabunin's annual declaration for 2022, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Shabunin's wife, daughter, and son left for the Czech Republic after the start of the full-scale invasion.

On March 1, 2022, she received a room there, where she lived with her children for free.

In July 2022, the anti-corruption officer's wife moved to the United States and also received a free room to live in.

During her stay in the Czech Republic, Shabunin's wife received UAH 74,000 in social assistance from the government.

On the territory of the United States, she has already received assistance from the State Department in the amount of UAH 48,500.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, During the war, anti-corruption activist and Head of the Anti-Corruption Center, Vitalii Shabunin, worked at the Kyiv Territorial Military Recruitment Center and received a salary there.

Shabunin stated that the Cabinet of Ministers gave the Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak 's man, and corrupt officials the right to dispose of UAH 355 billion allocated for the purchase of weapons.

Earlier, ex-Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov suggested that Shabunin's criticism of his work could be personal revenge for the transfer from the Ministry of Defense back to the Territorial Military Recruitment Center.