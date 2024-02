During the war, anti-corruption fighter Shabunin worked at Kyiv Territorial Military Recruitment Center and re

During the war, anti-corruption activist and Head of the Anti-Corruption Center, Vitalii Shabunin, worked at the Kyiv Territorial Military Recruitment Center and received a salary there.

This is stated in his annual e-declaration for 2022, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Shabunin declared that in 2022, after the start of the full-scale war, he received UAH 182,770 in salary at the Kyiv Territorial Military Recruitment Center.

At the same time, Shabunin did not specify how long he worked at the Center.

Also, during the war, Shabunin received UAH 402,501 in salary in the military unit A4076.

In addition, Shabunin received UAH 217,813 in income from business activities and UAH 1,335,750 in salary from the Anti-Corruption Center.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Shabunin earned UAH 1.5 million for the year.

Shabunin stated that the Cabinet of Ministers gave the Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak 's man, and corrupt officials the right to dispose of UAH 355 billion allocated for the purchase of weapons.

Earlier, ex-Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov suggested that Shabunin's criticism of his work could be personal revenge for the transfer from the Ministry of Defense back to the Territorial Military Recruitment Center.