China claims new speed record with vacuum-tube maglev train. Photo by Xinhua.

China claims its T-Flight vacuum-tube maglev train has set a world speed record in prototype testing. It's eventually targeting at least 1,000 km/h, significantly quicker than an airliner CASIC.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

China's biggest missile manufacturer is working on a hyperloop. CASIC claims it's clocked the fastest speed ever for a superconducting maglev vehicle – over 623 km/h (387 mph) – during tests in a low-vacuum tube just 2 km (1.2 miles) long.