SBI Director Sukhachov during war gave money to someone 3 times

Director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Oleksii Sukhachov during the war gave money to someone three times: more than UAH 100,000, more than UAH 200,000 and UAH 400,000.

This is stated in his declaration for 2022, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The SBI Director made gifts in monetary form on March 10, March 29 and April 27, 2022.

The first time Sukhachov gave UAH 408,000, the second time - UAH 124,000.

For the third time, the director of the State Bureau of Investigation made a gift of UAH 230,000.

To whom exactly Sukhachov gave money, the declaration does not indicate.

It is noteworthy that the Director of the SBI does not have his own housing, but he has the right to live in the apartment of his son Oleksandr and the apartment of citizen Halyna Baieva.

In 2022, the head of the bureau received almost UAH 3 million of salary.

Also for the year he received almost UAH 240,000 of pension.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI bought medical services to check its employees for syphilis and psychological problems. The State Bureau of Investigation also bought two metal detectors for UAH 33,000 each.

For 2020, Sukhachov declared UAH 1.4 million of salary and 4 cars.