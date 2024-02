During the past day, February 6, six settlements of the Donetsk Region were under fire from the military of the aggressor state of russia. The enemy beat with missiles, S-300 long-range surface-to-air missile systems, Uragan MLRS, artillery.

This is stated in the message of the Main Directorate of the National Police of the Donetsk Region.

So, it is reported that hits were recorded in the cities of Avdiivka, Kurakhove, the villages of Hostre, Maksymilianivka, Novoselivka Persha, Oleksiivka.

2 residential buildings, an economic structure, a civilian car were damaged.

One person was injured in Avdiivka.

Another person was injured in Hostre. The invaders hit a private house.

The russians fired on Maksymilianivka from artillery, damaged a house.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 7, the russian occupiers carried out several attacks on the territory of Ukraine using various means of air attack - attack UAVs, cruise, ballistic and anti-aircraft guided missiles. Air defense forces destroyed 44 air targets.

As of the morning of Wednesday, February 7, russia's losses in the full-scale war in Ukraine increased by another 890 occupiers. The total number of losses of the russian army since the invasion began reached 391,470 troops. It is also reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out successful attacks, destroying 20 artillery systems, 22 armored fighting vehicles and 33 motor vehicles of the enemy.

Also, russian losses in the war in Ukraine as of the morning of Tuesday, February 6, amounted to 1,020 occupiers per day, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion made 390,580 troops. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed 18 artillery systems, 35 AFVs and 41 units of motor vehicles.