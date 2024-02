Rada dismisses CEC member Buhlak who fled to US before war and lives near Miami

The Verkhovna Rada has dismissed Yurii Buhlak from the post of a member of the Central Election Commission.

300 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of draft resolution No. 10327 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On December 8, 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Committee of the Rada on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning a submission on the early termination of powers by dismissing from the post of a member of the CEC of Buhlak in connection with a personal resignation statement.

The Committee supported the relevant submission.

After that, the head of the committee, Olena Shuliak, and the deputy head of the committee, Alina Zahoruiko, registered a draft resolution on the dismissal of Buhlak as a member of the CEC.

Parliament on Wednesday supported the draft resolution in the second reading.

Thus Buhlak is dismissed.

Earlier, the Central Election Commission reported that during January-May 2023, CEC member Yurii Buhlak was on leave without pay (59 calendar days), on basic and additional leave (8 days), on parental leave (59 days).

The Radio Svoboda Skhemy (Schemes) project found out that Buhlak left Ukraine 12 days before the full-scale invasion and has not returned since.

He resides with his family in the U.S. state of Florida near Miami.

At the same time, he still served as a member of the CEC.

Journalists found out that during 2022 Buhlak received a salary and other payments - in total, he was credited with UAH 1.5 million, including monetary assistance from the state budget "to solve social issues."

Buhlak himself, in a comment to Schemes, said that he had "personal circumstances."

In his opinion, he did not violate Ukrainian laws, because he left before the start of the russian invasion, and with its beginning the CEC switched to remote work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, MPs from the European Solidarity faction proposed that Parliament dismiss Buhlak, who left for the United States, from the post of a member of the Central Election Commission.