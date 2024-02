The booth of Chinese automaker Geely at the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China. Photo by Xinhua/Ren Chao.

China's vehicle sales surged 47.9 percent year on year in January to nearly 2.44 million units, said China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The country's vehicle output last month increased by 51.2 percent year on year to 2.41 million units, according to the association.