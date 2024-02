The massive morning attack by the aggressor country of the russian federation against Ukraine shows that there is no tendency of change in Moscow's policy and way of waging war.

This was stated by the Minister Coordinator of Special Services of Poland, Tomasz Siemoniak, writes the PAP agency.

The operational command of the Armed Forces of Poland took the necessary steps during the missile attack.

"The word 'routine' should be used, because this is another such situation, when Polish air defense, Polish fighter jets, other allied systems are activated to protect Poland's airspace," he said.

Siemoniak added that the massive missile attack on Ukraine shows that there is no tendency of change in russia's policy and in its way of waging war.

"The West must draw conclusions from this: we support Ukraine, we vote in the USA for support packages, because there is no end in sight to this war, and Ukraine needs this support in the interests of the free world, and russia is cruelly reminding us of this... If anyone thought that there would be any softening of the course, then nothing has come of it. The war continues, and nothing changes here," the Minister said.

It will be recalled that Poland activated the protocol for the protection of its own airspace due to russia's missile attack on the territory of Ukraine and raised Polish aircraft into the air.