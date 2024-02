Failure to help Ukraine will encourage China to "even more provocative actions" – Pentagon

The weakening of the United States of America's support for Ukraine could be a dangerous signal for China.

This follows from a statement by Pentagon Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh made during a briefing.

"China is watching how we support Ukraine in the face of russia's open aggression. If we make a mistake, it will encourage China to take even more provocative actions in the Indo-Pacific region," the spokesperson said.

According to her, if the United States stops supporting Ukraine, the consequences must be clearly understood.

"Putin will not stop in his pursuit of power and control outside of Ukraine in the direction of NATO. If Putin attacks an Alliance ally, we will be in direct conflict (with the russian federation), as we are committed to protecting every centimeter of NATO members," Singh said.

She noted that the United States can act responsibly and pay now to help Ukraine or pay a much higher price later to counter more serious consequences.

