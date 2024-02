19,400 consumers in Dniprovskyi and Desnianskyi Districts of Kyiv cut off due to missile attack

On Wednesday, February 7, a total of 19,400 consumers in the Dniprovskyi and Desnianskyi Districts of Kyiv were cut off from electricity supply due to another missile attack by the occupiers.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Energy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"As a result of the shelling, power lines were disconnected. Substations were de-energized. As a result, part of the consumers in the Dniprovskyi and Desnianskyi Districts were disconnected - a total of 19,400 subscribers. Healthcare facilities were left without power. The nature of the damage is being determined," the message says.

Energy companies expect to restore power to consumers within three hours.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the morning of Wednesday, February 7, the aggressor country, russia, attacked Kyiv with missiles. Part of the city was left without electricity due to falling debris.

In addition, a heat supply main on the left bank of Kyiv was damaged due to a rocket attack.