Ukraine creates strategic strike drone for night operations. What will it be and how far will it fly

Developers from the Ukrainian technology company SkyLab UA created the Shoolika mk6 strategic strike drone. It can deliver accurate strikes, in particular, in night operations.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov.

The range of the drone is up to 10 km, the drone can carry a load of up to 6 kg. The Shoolika mk6 has a high-precision control system and is resistant to the effects of electronic warfare.

According to Fedorov, the Defense Forces have already tested the Shoolika mk6 and say the drone is important for tactical operations, especially at night.

The drone has already been approved for operation and is in the process of receiving NATO codification. There are plans to improve the drone's artificial intelligence system for autonomous missions, as well as target-finding and course-changing cameras to correct air strikes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine previously developed a Backfire drone resistant to russian EW.

Previously, the newest Ukrainian drones, which the russian invaders occasionally manage to shoot down, appeared on the front lines.