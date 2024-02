Budanov asks Canada to transfer CRV7 aviation missiles to Ukraine, which are being prepared for disposal

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, called on Canada to abandon the disposal of more than 80,000 CRV7 air-to-air missiles and transfer them to Ukraine.

Budanov made the corresponding statement in an interview with the Canadian publication Global News.

According to him, the transfer of missiles to Ukraine will help the Ukrainian military to resist russian troops and will make it possible to save Canadians from the costs of disposing of missiles.

"We hope that it will be a win-win situation," Budanov said.

The head of the Defense Intelligence explained that in case of transfer, the CRV7 missiles will be used both on Ukrainian combat helicopters and on ground launchers.

Budanov added that the Ukrainian authorities discussed the transfer of missiles with Canadian leadership, but the issue is still awaiting a decision.

The publication writes that Canadian officials have warned that the missiles have been stored in the warehouse for several decades. Because of this, they have become unstable and pose a danger during use and transportation.

Budanov said that the Ukrainians have no concerns about this, because they are used to handling old ammunition.

It is about 83,000 unguided air missiles that are stored in the warehouse of the Canadian Armed Forces near the city of Dundurn. The Canadian military does not use these missiles, and the country's authorities have already selected a private contractor to dispose of the ammunition.

It will be recalled that last Saturday, February 3, the Canadian mass media reported that the Ministry of Defense of Canada is studying the possibility of transferring CRV7 missiles to Ukraine, which are being prepared for disposal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the spring of 2023, Switzerland began the process of disposing of Rapier air defense systems.

Then representatives of "green liberals" in the country's parliament criticized the government, which did not consider the issue of the possible transfer of these systems to Ukraine.