Actual state borrowings to the general fund of the state budget in January amounted to UAH 43.28 billion, or 34.6% of the planned for this period.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Finance, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

From the placement of domestic government loan bonds, UAH 32.03 billion was allocated to finance the state budget, including UAH 19.3 billion in foreign currency (USD 250.0 million and EUR 235.0 million).

At the same time, UAH 20.8 billion was raised due to the issue of military domestic government loan bonds.

From external sources, UAH 11.25 billion (USD 297.0 million) of the IBRD loan came as part of the financing of the project titled Investments In Social Protection To Increase Coverage, Sustainability And Efficiency (INSPIRE).

At the same time, payments for repayment of the state debt for January 2024 amounted to UAH 17.5 billion (94.6% of the plan), and payments for maintenance – UAH 9.5 billion (90.6% of the plan).

The raising of funds from placements of domestic government loan bonds for January 2024 made it possible to fully cover the need for funds necessary to make payments for the repayment of domestic government loan bonds.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the actual state borrowings to the general fund of the state budget for 2023 amounted to UAH 1.68 trillion, or 73.7% of the planned for this period.