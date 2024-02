Roman Novak, a judge of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv, along with his sister, is building a house near Kyiv, but during the war, he was unable to complete the construction.

This is stated in his annual declaration for 2022, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The Novak family started building the residential house before the war in 2018.

However, they could not complete the construction in six years.

The residential building is located in the village of Protsiv outside Kyiv in the Boryspil District.

The area of the house is 125 sq. m.

The building belongs to Roman Novak and Nataliya Novak under the right of joint co-ownership.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Oleh Bilotserkivets, a deputy head of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv, during the war, was unable to repay more than UAH 200,000 of a loan he took from a bank before the war.

During the war, the judge of the Pecherskyi District Court, Serhii Vovk, was presented with a brand-new VOLKSWAGEN minibus for almost UAH 3 million.

During the war, the husband of the judge of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv, Iryna Hryhorenko, received UAH 6,500 from the state under the eSupport program and bought a Toyota minivan for UAH 400,000.