Russian attack on a hotel in the Kharkiv Region kills an infant and wounds 3 women

As a result of a russian attack on a hotel in the Kharkiv Region overnight into February 6, a two-month-old baby was killed. Three women, including the mother of the killed child, were wounded and hospitalized.

This was announced by the Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

"Another terrorist act against civilians. Rescuers removed the body of a two-month-old boy born on December 4, 2023, from under the rubble of a three-story hotel," the message reads.

It is reported that three women, aged 21, 28, and 39, were hospitalized with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

Syniehubov reported that on the night of February 6, the russian occupation army hit with two S-300 missiles.

The russians attacked Zolochiv, Kharkiv Region, and destroyed a three-story hotel.