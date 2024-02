Former vice president of Beihang University arrested for suspected bribery

Zhang Guang, former vice president of Beihang University, has been arrested on suspicion of taking bribes, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The arrest decision was made by the Jiangxi Provincial People's Procuratorate, as designated by the SPP, following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision.

Zhang, born in 1973, is also a standing member of the Party committee of the university, which was formerly called the Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

Further handling of the case is underway.

Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics is a public university in Beijing. The first university in China to focus on aeronautical and astronautical education and research.