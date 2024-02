The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to convert the state enterprise Guaranteed Buyer, 100% of the shares in the authorized capital of which belong to the state and are not subject to privatization, into a joint stock company.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We continue the reform of corporate governance. The transformation of Guaranteed Buyer into a joint stock company will strengthen the transparency of the company's work. The company will become clearer for international counterparties, this will facilitate its potential integration into the European market," said Deputy Minister of Economy Oleksii Sobolev.

According to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, a commission should be created to transform the enterprise.

The commission will develop a draft plan for the transformation of the enterprise, prepare a transfer certificate of property entered into the authorized capital of the JSC, and determine the period of requirements for the enterprise by creditors (two months from the date of entry into force of the order).

An inventory commission of the enterprise should also be formed, and the State Property Fund was instructed to ensure the review of the report on the assessment of the company's property in accordance with the procedure established by law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers created the state enterprise Guaranteed Buyer to perform the functions of a guaranteed buyer of electricity from renewable sources.