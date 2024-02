Zelenskyy admits that situation at the front is at impasse

Due to delays in the supply of military equipment, the situation at the front has reached an impasse.

This follows from a statement by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview for the Italian TV channel, Rai1.

In particular, according to him, "as far as the war on the ground is concerned, there is a stalemate, that's a fact," because "there were delays with equipment, and delays mean mistakes."

"We are fighting against terrorists who have one of the largest armies in the world; there is not enough ammunition; we need modern technical means," Zelenskyy emphasized.

At the same time, the president noted that the naval operation "brought positive results."

"Russia lost many ships, and we managed to build a grain corridor in the Black Sea, so this pragmatic part of the operation with an impact on the economy was carried out positively," Zelenskyy emphasized.

At the same time, he stated that the russian army was not able to advance significantly; it was stopped.

"In two years, it is important that we have managed to protect our state. About 26% of the country's territory is still under occupation, but we see that the russian army is not able to advance significantly. We stopped them," Zelenskyy said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy said that he is considering replacing the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and restarting the direction of the country's leadership.

On Sunday, February 4, Zelenskyy visited one kilometer from the positions of russian troops on the Zaporizhzhia Axis.