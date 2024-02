Currently, 26% of the territory of Ukraine is under russian occupation.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview for the Italian TV channel Tg1, Rai1 reports.

"After two years, it is important that we managed to defend our state. About 26% of the national territory is still under occupation, but we see that the russian army cannot advance much. We stopped them," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, the president added that Ukrainians are not alone in the fight against the russian invaders because Ukraine managed to unite world leaders.

"Today, the country knows what war is; unfortunately, many families have lost loved ones, there are wounded, and many are at the front, but we are not alone; we managed to unite world leaders," he said.

Zelenskyy recalled the first days of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the aggressor country of the russian federation.

"The first days were very different; people were very scared. At first, there was great chaos, unexpected invasion, attacks on cities at night. People were shocked." Now, everything is different; we started to defend our land and families. We had no alternative," Zelenskyy said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, President Zelenskyy said that he is considering replacing the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and restarting the direction of the country's leadership.

Earlier, it was reported that Zelenskyy visited servicemen of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region, which was liberated from the russian occupiers. According to the president, he visited the location of servicemen of the 65th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.