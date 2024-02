20 million tons of goods exported via Ukrainian sea corridor from the ports of Great Odesa – Kubrakov

During the six months of operation of the Ukrainian maritime corridor from the ports of Great Odesa, 661 ships exported more than 20 million tons of cargo to 32 countries of the world.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"14.3 million tons are the products of Ukrainian farmers. Ukraine continues to ensure the food security of the world. Ports of Great Odesa are increasing cargo transshipment. In January, 6.3 million tons were exported, which is almost equal to the pre-war level," said the Vice Prime Minister for the restoration of Ukraine / Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure, Oleksandr Kubrakov.

According to him, the ports are waiting for the approach of 104 more vessels to take out more than 3 million tons of cargo.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 21, 2023, the bulk carrier Resilient Africa arrived in the Turkish Bosphorus Strait.

This is the first ship with grain from Ukraine that passed through the Black Sea through the temporary corridor.

On July 17, russia announced the withdrawal of shipping safety guarantees in the Black Sea to ensure the "grain corridor."