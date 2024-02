Today is World Cancer Day. Causes of illness and how to take care of your health

Today, February 4, is World Cancer Day. This disease can affect anyone and remains humanity's most unsolved medical problem.

This is reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

"Cancer does not choose. This disease affects the inhabitants of all countries, rich and poor, men and women, children and adults. According to the latest forecasts of the WHO, if the rate of incidence continues to increase, by 2030 the number of people who will be diagnosed with cancer for the first time will increase by 77% and will reach 35 million," the report says.

And while scientists around the world are searching for new treatments, everyone can make an effort to disrupt cancer's plans.

The main two things that a person can influence are prevention and early detection of cancer.

40% of cancer cases can be prevented by simple everyday actions. For example, one-third of cancer deaths are caused by smoking, being overweight, drinking alcohol, being sedentary, and not eating enough plant-based foods. Taking care of a healthy lifestyle reduces the risk of getting sick.

Early diagnosis of the disease is also very important. In most cases, the detection of the disease in the early stages increases the chances of successfully overcoming it many times. Therefore, at the first alarming symptoms, do not wait until it passes. Make an appointment with a doctor.

