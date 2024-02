Attack on energy infrastructure of Kryvyi Rih on February 3 was the most massive in a year - Ukrenergo

The attack on the energy infrastructure of Kryvyi Rih on February 3 was one of the most massive in a year.

This is reported by Ukrenergo.

"Yesterday's attack on the energy infrastructure of Kryvyi Rih is already the third in a week and one of the most massive in a year," the report says.

As noted, overnight into February 3, restoration work was interrupted by an attack by russian drones on high-voltage energy facilities.

"Restoration work was not easy: since after the attacks, the reliability of the power supply to the damaged power station decreases, the repair crews had to restore electricity to consumers in the region twice during the day," the power engineers explain.

Work on the trunk and distribution networks continues now, but the light has already been returned to consumers.

Ukrenergo explains that power engineers managed to significantly minimize the consequences of the attacks thanks to preparations in the summer. In fact, these were the first blackouts in Ukraine after air attacks since the beginning of the heating season.

We will remind, overnight into February 2, russia carried out a new massive drone strike. Household and industrial consumers were cut off in Kryvyi Rih.