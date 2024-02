The President of Namibia Hage Gottfried Geingob died on February 4, he was 82 years old.

This is stated in a message on his Facebook page.

The Namibian leader is reported to have died in hospital surrounded by his family.

"The President of the Republic of Namibia passed away today, Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 00:04 a.m. at the Lady Pohamba Hospital where he was undergoing treatment. The Namibian nation has lost an outstanding servant of the people, an icon of the liberation struggle, the chief architect of our Constitution and a pillar of the Namibian home," the statement says.

In January, the president's office reported that Geingob had been diagnosed with cancer. He had been battling an illness for the past few weeks.

Geingob became the President of Namibia in 2015 and was re-elected for a second term in 2019. He was the country's first Prime Minister from 1990 to 2002.

It is noted that Vice President Nangolo Mbumba will temporarily perform the duties of the President of Namibia.

We will remind you that today, February 4, is World Cancer Day. This disease can affect anyone and remains humanity's most unsolved medical problem.

The main two things that a person can influence are prevention and early detection of cancer.