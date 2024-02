After destruction of planes at Belbek, occupiers trying to find the safest possible launch points - Humeniuk

The occupiers are trying to find the safest possible launch points after the destruction of three planes during the attack on the Belbek airfield on January 31.

Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, announced this during a telethon.

"Obviously, they are trying to find the safest launch points for themselves. They are not approaching the areas where they learned an unpleasant lesson, but, nevertheless, we continue to work to reduce the number of enemy aircraft, and this is confirmed by the effective work on Belbek airfield, where minus three (planes, - ed.) again," she stated.

At the same time, Humeniuk noted that the superiority of the russian federation in the air remains, but the Ukrainian defense forces are trying to "equalize it as much as possible."

"In particular, and precisely the same lesson that I was talking about, that they fear that the use of aviation on those borders, directions and distances that they allowed themselves before will be critical for them. In addition, they seriously complain about a very powerful our work to destroy their drones. That is, they increase the use of FPV drones, but it does not have results, because we find ways to counter it," the speaker stated.

It will be recalled that the Air Force previously disclosed which fighter jets the russians kept at the Belbek airfield.