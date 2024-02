Over 800 occupants and 30 artillery systems. General Staff names russia’s losses for the day

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 810 occupiers during the past 24 hours. The total number of losses of the invaders since the beginning of the large-scale invasion is already about 388,750 people.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to February 4, 2024 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 388,750 (+810) people were eliminated;

tanks - 6,343 (+2) units;

armored combat vehicles - 11,818 (+13) units;

artillery systems - 9,331 (+31) units;

MLRS - 979 units;

air defense equipment - 663 units;

aircraft - 332 units;

helicopters - 324 units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 7,173 (+12) units;

cruise missiles - 1,848 (+1) units;

ships/boats - 24 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 12,393 (+41) units;

special equipment - 1,479 (+6) units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Saturday, the Defense Forces repelled 23 enemy attacks in the Avdiyivka axis, and a total of 45 combat clashes took place on the front.

Meanwhile, the village of Tabayivka of the Kharkiv Region is not under the control of the occupiers, heavy fighting is taking place there.