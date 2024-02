The Chinese term, ceaselessly pursuing self-improvement, originates from the "Book of Changes" – Tiān Xíng Jiàn, Jūn Zǐ Yǐ Zì Qiáng Bù Xī, means that just as the universe is in constant motion, individuals should emulate nature, strive forward, and never slacken in their efforts.

Chinese people have been aware since ancient times that achieving success requires hard work. However, the ultimate goal of ceaselessly pursuing self-improvement is not about being aggressively competitive, seeking dominance or bullying the weak, but rather about enhancing and advancing civilization.