In "Shangshu," one of China's earliest compilations of historical documents, there is a sentence that reads: "Select officials possessing both virtue and talent; appoint loyal and righteous ministers to assist in governance."

Throughout China's 5,000 years of civilization, the selection and appointment of talent was considered a matter of utmost importance in governing the country. This time-honored political wisdom will continue to play a significant role in the governance of China for many years to come.