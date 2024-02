The millennia-old classic "Zhou Yi," also known as the "Book of Changes," has inspired many traditional Chinese concepts. One such concept is "Ge Gu Ding Xin," or discarding the outdated in favor of the new.

Chinese civilization is the only great world civilization that has been continuously developed in the form of a country. This would not have been possible without the Chinese people's commitment to change and innovation as well as the Chinese culture's ability to cleanse and renew itself.