On Friday, there was a surplus of electricity in the power system of Ukraine. Its surpluses were transferred to the Polish energy system, the Ministry of Energy reported.

According to the department's information, presented in a press release on Saturday, surpluses were transferred from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a total supply of 1,600 MWh.

As for the situation in the power system today, two units of the TPP and one unit of the CHPP went into short-term repairs, at the same time, after the emergency works, the unit and the building of the thermal power plants were connected to the network.

The Ministry of Energy noted that there are 6 heat generation units in reserve, which will be used in case of need.

For the current day, the import of electricity is forecast to be 9,979 MWh, which is almost 4 times more than Friday's figure. It is also planned to export 810 MWh to Moldova. The last export was carried out in the first days of January.