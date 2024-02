In US Senate, It was proposed to introduce sanctions against Hungary

Hungary's government policy makes it the most unreliable member of NATO, so sanctions should be imposed against it.

This was stated by the chairman of the committee on foreign affairs of the US Senate, Ben Cardin, whose words are quoted by Bloomberg.

Cardin condemned Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's attempts to delay the discussion of EU financial aid for Ukraine for EUR 50 billion and protests against Sweden's accession to the North Atlantic Alliance. He said the White House should extend the Magnitsky Act to Orban and consider excluding Hungary from the US visa-free program.

Two more senators - Democrat Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Thom Tillis - said that Orban risks "irreversibly damaging" Hungary's relations with the US and NATO if he does not decide on Sweden's entry into the military alliance.

The Hungarian Prime Minister regularly criticizes the US policy towards the EU, speaking of Washington's excessive influence on the bloc.

"I often get the feeling that they follow American and not European interests with some decisions," he added, referring to Hungary's EU partners.

Orban confirmed that the Hungarian parliament will start ratifying Sweden's NATO accession decision, but he would first like to receive Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Budapest. The two leaders met on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels, where the Scandinavian Prime Minister declined an invitation, saying he would make the trip after ratification.