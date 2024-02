The member countries of the European Union have increased the production capacity of their own military-industrial complexes, and in the coming months an increase in the supply of weapons to Ukraine is expected. Because the uncertainty in the United States of America regarding aid to Ukraine is the main problem today. The European Parliament should ensure that the issue of Ukraine's security remains a priority, as it is a guarantee of the EU's security, and the West should defeat russia, as it defeated Nazi Germany in World War II.

Attila Ara-Kovacs, Member of the European Parliament from Hungary, member of the Committee on Security and Foreign Affairs, stated this in a Guildhall comment.

"Like all democratic forces in Ukraine, I am concerned about the current situation. We, of course, learned the lesson of the Second World War, when Western democracies had a very difficult time fighting Nazi Germany, but in the end managed to win. This is what should happen now with russia," the politician said.

"Two important things have happened recently: Europe has come to a serious solution to both the short-term tasks of accelerating the production of weapons, and the more long-term - the creation of a powerful joint army, in which Ukraine will undoubtedly play a key role. The Hungarian government is no longer a factor capable of preventing this, Orban has lost all his influence, he is completely isolated," the MEP said.

"Uncertainty in the US, on the other hand, carries a huge risk: we don't know what the outcome of the presidential election will be, and we don't know how long the majority of Republicans in Congress will block military aid to Ukraine. This is what I see as the main problem now. Judging by after all, in the coming months, the production of weapons in Germany and France will increase significantly, as well as supplies to Ukraine. And we in the European Parliament will ensure that the security of Ukraine remains a priority. Because it is also a guarantee of European security," concluded the Hungarian MEP.