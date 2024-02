Overnight into February 3, russian troops attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones. In total, the enemy launched 14 Shaheds on Ukrainian cities and villages.

Air defense forces destroyed nine of them, but there still were hits.

This was reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Overnight into February 3, 2024, russia launched 14 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs over Ukraine. Drones were launched from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region of the russian federation, as well as from Cape Chauda in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

In addition, the enemy also launched two Kh-59 guided air missiles from the Belgorod Oblast.

"Like last night, the enemy directed a significant part of the Shaheds at the energy infrastructure facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk Region," the Air Force said.

They added that during the night, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 9 enemy UAVs within the Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Zhytomyr Regions.

In particular, two UAVs were destroyed in the sky over the Odesa and Mykolaiv Regions.

"There were no enemy hits, destruction or casualties," the Southern Defense Forces clarified.

Over the Dnipropetrovsk Region, 5 Shaheds were destroyed by the soldiers of the East Air Command. However, there are also hits in the Kryvyi Rih district.

"There were two fires. Almost 15,000 people are without electricity in the district. And also two Kryvyi Rih boiler houses, which supply 43,000 consumers. The high-speed tram is partially de-energized in the city. Also, some families were left without water supply," said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.