US President Joseph Biden announced the start of a military operation in the Middle East in response to an attack by militants on the US base in Jordan. At that time, three American soldiers were killed and more than 40 were wounded, the press service of the White House reports.

"Our response began today," the American leader said, stressing that he does not seek conflict in the Middle East or elsewhere in the world, but "anyone who wants to harm us should know: if you harm an American, we will respond."

Meanwhile, on February 2, at approximately 11:00 p.m. Kyiv time, US Central Command forces launched airstrikes in Iraq and Syria.

The USA struck military targets in Iraq and Syria. This is a response to the attack on the American base in Jordan. The United States struck military targets in Iraq and Syria against the facilities of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and related groups.

More than 125 high-precision munitions were used during airstrikes on 85 targets. In the attack, in particular, they used long-range bombers that took off from the USA. The attack lasted 30 minutes. B-1 strategic bombers were among the planes that struck Iraq and Syria.