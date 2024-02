During February 2, on the battlefield, Ukrainian soldiers reduced the number of the enemy army by 880 russian invaders. Russia's irreversible losses in manpower on the morning of February 3 reached 387,940 people.

Russia also lost 104 units of military equipment and weapons. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published updated data on the losses of the aggressor state in the war against our country.

In addition to manpower, the day before the enemy lost 10 tanks (in total, 6,341 were destroyed during the full-scale invasion of the russian federation), 13 armored fighting vehicles (a total of 11,805), 26 artillery systems (a total of 9,300 of which were destroyed) and one MLRS (979).

Also, 36 units of automobile equipment (12,352 in total) and three units of special equipment (1,473) were destroyed.

In the sky, defenders of Ukraine eliminated 15 enemy UAVs of the operational-tactical level (in total, russia has already lost 7,161 of them).

Ukrainian soldiers did not destroy russian air defense equipment on the eve (as before, the russian federation lost 663 units), aircraft (332), helicopters (324), cruise missiles (1,847), ships/boats (24) and submarines (one).