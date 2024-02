In russian Volgograd, one of the country’s largest oil refineries caught fire: possible UAV hit

Overnight into February 3, a fire broke out in russia in the city of Volgograd - petroleum products burned on an area of 300 square meters.

This was stated by the russian propaganda publication RIA Novosti with reference to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the russian federation and the website ngs24.ru.

According to preliminary information, there are no killed or injured.

The cause of the fire is being established.

Later, local media reported that a fire broke out at the LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka oil refinery in Volgograd.

Immediately, several sources in the emergency services confirmed to local journalists that a drone had fallen on the refinery.

"The smoke is pouring down there like a pillar," the interlocutors of the editorial office said. "The drone fell, the military, medics and firemen were immediately called. None of the operatives saw the moment of the fall. But they reported that the damages there were serious. There were no people at the time of what happened, so far there have been no casualties."

Before the fire, people heard loud noises.

Later, information was received that the open burning of petroleum products in Volgograd had apparently been eliminated.

For reference: LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka LLC is the largest producer of petroleum products in the Southern Federal District of the russian federation, the plant's capacity is 14.8 million tons. Since 1993, it has been a 100% subsidiary of PJSC LUKOIL.

Meanwhile, the Air Defense Forces of the russian federation allegedly shot down four drones on Saturday night. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation.

According to the Ministry of Defense of the occupiers, one drone was shot down in the Belgorod Oblast, two more in the Volgograd Oblast and one in the Rostov Oblast.