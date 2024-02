The ministry of defense of the terrorist country of russia does not have sufficient air defense resources to fully protect St. Petersburg from drone attacks, the chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee Andrey Kartapolov told the propaganda publication Parlamentskaya Gazeta.

The second largest city in the russian federation in terms of population, St. Petersburg and the region has been targeted by Ukrainian drones, which hit the Novatek terminal on the Baltic Sea and the Nevsky Mazut oil plant within the city, twice since the beginning of January.

"St. Petersburg has the status of our second capital, it is the small Motherland of our president - in a word, the city is very, very significant for russia, but it is now "impossible" to close it with an "impenetrable air defense shield," said Kartapolov, commenting on the attacks.

"One of the reasons is that for this we will have to withdraw forces, for example, from Tsarskoye Selo, Vyborg, other historical cities and settlements," the MP explained.

According to him, it is not excluded that in the future the Armed Forces of Ukraine may try to attack objects of cultural and architectural heritage in the Leningrad Oblast, and not only industrial enterprises.

And although the drone strikes paralyzed the terminal on the Baltic Sea, through which russia exports more than 40% of its oil, according to Kartapolov, the attacks "so far are more demonstrative than practical in nature."

Last year, Kartapolov, a colonel-general of the russian army who previously commanded the Western Military District, said that the locations of russian air defense systems are known to both NATO intelligence and the Ukrainian military, so "there will always be a loophole" through which enemy drones can enter the country's territory.

He recommended that russian companies independently purchase air defense systems, since the funds of the Ministry of Defense are "focused on covering important state and military facilities."