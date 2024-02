During the day, rashists carried out 86 airstrikes - General Staff morning summary

During the past day, 77 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 86 air strikes, carried out 46 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

This is stated in the text of the morning summary from the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the department's Facebook page.

As a result of russian terrorist attacks, there are killed and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

At night, the russian invaders struck another blow, using 14 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed-136/131 type. The forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed 9 enemy drones.

The Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions were hit by airstrikes.

More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv Regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG) in the Kupyansk axis, 5 enemy attacks were repelled near Synkivka and Ivanivka, Kharkiv Region.

In the Lyman axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 5 attacks by the occupiers in the Terny area of the Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut axis, the Defense Forces repelled 2 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka and Klishchiyivka, Donetsk Region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria OSTG in the Avdiyivka axis, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders.

Thus, during the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 29 enemy attacks in the Avdiyivka area and another 15 attacks near Pervomayske and Nevelske in the Donetsk Region.

In the Maryinka axis, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiyivka and Novomykhaylivka, Donetsk Region, where 7 attacks were repelled.

In the Shakhtarsk axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled the attack of the occupiers south of the Zolota Nyva of the Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia axis, the Defense Forces repelled 3 enemy attacks in the Robotyne area and west of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSTG in the Kherson axis, the Defense Forces will continue to hold positions and repulse assaults by the occupation forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions.

So, during the past day, the enemy carried out 7 unsuccessful assault actions.

At the same time, our soldiers actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 10 areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Units of the missile forces struck 3 ammunition depots and 1 enemy artillery piece.